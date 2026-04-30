Kroos Set For Real Madrid Return

Real Madrid are in talks with Toni Kroos over a plan to bring back the retired midfielder in a new role with key responsibilities, according to The Athletic.

Kroos, 36, decided to retire from football after playing for Germany at the home 2024 European Championship, despite Madrid being keen for him to renew his contract.

Since stepping away from the professional game, his focus has been on the Toni Kroos Academy, which opened in Madrid in September 2024.

Sources with knowledge of the talks, who asked to speak anonymously as they did not have permission to comment, say one of the ideas Madrid are studying is for Kroos to join their sporting structure. This would mean a route back into the club similar to that followed by Zinedine Zidane, who first took up an advisory role in November 2010 and later turning his hand to coaching.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Espanyol Barcelona 4.775 1xbet X Draw 3.81 1xbet Real Madrid 1.84 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Espanyol under 2.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 home matches. Real Madrid -0.5 In 10 of the last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches, Espanyol has lost by at least 1 goals. Espanyol under 1.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 1.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 11 of the last 15 matches.

Although the exact nature of Kroos’s possible role is still unclear, sources say Madrid see him as a valuable asset when it comes to decisions on squad planning, representing the club and providing day-to-day support at the training ground. If Kroos were to return, he would work closely with the club’s major decision makers, including president Florentino Perez, general manager Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat.

Madrid have been open to discussing a possible return for Kroos for some time and the relationship between club and former player is very good. Sources say his judgement and character are held in high regard, as is his experience of the dynamics of such a demanding dressing room.

Kroos won 23 trophies during his 10 years at the Bernabeu following his signing from Bayern Munich in 2014, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles. Over his 17-year playing career he also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, making 114 appearances for his country.



