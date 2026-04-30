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    Lampard Credits Onyeka For Crucial Role In Coventry’s Promotion

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has highlighted the role played by Frank Onyeka in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

    Onyeka joined the Sky Blues from Brentford on loan in January.

    The 28-year-old quickly established himself as a key player at the CBS Arena, scoring once , and providing one assist in 14 league appearances.

    Lampard Hails Onyeka

    “Frank has been brilliant. He was a profile of a player we needed in that moment and he’s come in and given us everything we need, which has really helped the balance of our midfield with what Grimesy does and whoever plays in that 10, how they play,” Lampard told talkSPORT.

    Read Also:Iwobi Ruled Out Fulham Vs Arsenal

    Work Ethic Recognised

    Lampard also showered encomium on Onyeka for his humility, and work ethic.

    ‎“The other thing he (Onyeka) has offered is an incredible humility and work ethic,” added Lampard.

    ‎“He’s come in and just breezed into the squad and the dressing room and he’s come down from the Premier League as an international player and he is so humble.

    “I love that and it’s good for some of our players to see what that looks like.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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