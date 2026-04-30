FFF Unity Cup Set To Kick Off May 13

The stage is set for the third edition of the Fans For Fun (FFF) U-17 Unity Cup competition.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the competition, Olatunbosun Akande in a press conference on Thursday at the Media Centre of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) inside Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, said four football pitches would be used for the matches.

The venues are Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle; Onikan Stadium, Lagos; Nitel Playing ground, Cappa, Oshodi and the University of Lagos Playing ground.

He said: “All things being equal, we intend to kick off the competition on May 13 after all formalities might have been concluded.

“We are still expecting some of the Local Governments in Lagos State to come forward for their participating in the competition, once we are through, the competition will kick off on May 13:, he said.

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In his address at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) Mr. Dotun Coker commended the organisers for the past editions , and assured them of the FA support for this year’s edition.

“The FFF Unity Cup is very dear to us in the FA and that is why we are commending the CEO – Olatunbosun Akande and we want to assure the participating teams that we are fully behind the competition”, said Coker.

As part of incentives for the players, the best 18 Most Valuable Players (MVP) picked by the technical committee for the competition will have the opportunity of traveling to the United Kingdom for camping at the Liverpool International Academy.

“The selected 18 MVPs would be sponsored by their respective Local Governments while we will give the other logisticis from our end”, Akande added.

He stressed further that apart from the camping exercise, the overall winning team will go home with N4m; second place with N3m; while third place and the fourth place teams would go home with N2m and N1m respectively.

In all, a total of 57 teams, one each from the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) will participate in the competition.



