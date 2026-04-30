ECL: Sarr, Kamada, Larsen Score As Crystal Palace Edge Shakhtar Donetsk

Crystal Palace have taken one step towards qualifying for the final of the Europa Conference League after defeating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 in the first leg of the semi-final on Thursday.



Palace could not have asked for a better opening. Within half a minute, Jean-Philippe Mateta slipped a precise through ball into Sarr, who finished low into the corner.



That early breakthrough handed Palace immediate control of the tie’s rhythm. Shakhtar saw plenty of the ball thereafter, but struggled to turn that dominance into meaningful chances.

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The hosts threatened sporadically, with Eguinaldo lively and probing, yet clear opportunities were limited.



The second half began in stark contrast to the first. Shakhtar equalised within two minutes of the restart when Oleg Ocheretko converted from close range after a flick-on from Kaua Elias.



Kamada’s goal restored Palace’s lead and it proved crucial as the Eagles went on to claim a massive victory.



The Japanese midfielder then turned provider, assisting Jorgen Strand Larsen for the third to send the visiting fans wild.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AFC Bournemouth 1.646 1xbet X Draw 4.47 1xbet Crystal Palace 5.43 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Bournemouth has drawn 7 of their last 10 home matches. Bournemouth over 0.5 goals Bournemouth scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. Over 1.5 goals 8 of the last 10 Bournemouth's home matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.



