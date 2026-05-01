PSG vs Bayern 5-4 Thriller Best Game Of My Life —Fabregas

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has praised the first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, calling it one of the best matches he has ever seen.

“If you coach one of these two teams, it might hurt a bit, but if you come as a spectator and watch a great match… I didn’t imagine I would watch such a game,” he said (via Tribuna) . “I think I watched the best match of my life as a football fan.”

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The former midfielder said the match highlighted the direction modern football is taking, with a strong emphasis on individual duels and pressing rather than purely collective tactical play.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayern Munich 1.728 1xbet X Draw 4.875 1xbet Paris Saint-Germain 4.32 1xbet

“I enjoyed it, it showed where modern football is going. In the end, I saw more individual play than collective tactics — pressing, one-v-one duels,” he added.

Fàbregas concluded that the encounter was a learning experience even for coaches. “I learned a lot from this match. It was a pleasure for everyone,” he said.



