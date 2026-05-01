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    PSG vs Bayern 5-4 Thriller Best Game Of My Life —Fabregas

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has praised the first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, calling it one of the best matches he has ever seen.

    “If you coach one of these two teams, it might hurt a bit, but if you come as a spectator and watch a great match… I didn’t imagine I would watch such a game,” he said (via Tribuna) . “I think I watched the best match of my life as a football fan.”

    Also Read: Best Game I’ve Ever Been Involved In As Coach —Enrique Reacts To PSG vs Bayern Nine-Goal Thriller

    The former midfielder said the match highlighted the direction modern football is taking, with a strong emphasis on individual duels and pressing rather than purely collective tactical play.

    “I enjoyed it, it showed where modern football is going. In the end, I saw more individual play than collective tactics — pressing, one-v-one duels,” he added.

    Fàbregas concluded that the encounter was a learning experience even for coaches. “I learned a lot from this match. It was a pleasure for everyone,” he said.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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