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    Ligue 1: Nnadi Will Do The Team Lot Of Good –Weah Speaks Ahead Nantes Vs Marseille

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Marseille winger Timothy Weah believes Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi possesses the quality to replace him ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

    Recall that Weah has been suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and will miss the game against Nantes.

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    However, in a chat with Massilia Zone, Weah picked the Nigerian international as his ideal replacement due to his quickness.

    “Who’s going to replace me with my suspension?” Weah said as per Massilia Zone.

    “There are plenty of players. Nnadi, he’s going to do the team a lot of good, he’s quick. We all saw him in the last match. I see him perfectly filling that role.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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