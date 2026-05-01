Ligue 1: Nnadi Will Do The Team Lot Of Good –Weah Speaks Ahead Nantes Vs Marseille

Marseille winger Timothy Weah believes Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi possesses the quality to replace him ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.



Recall that Weah has been suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and will miss the game against Nantes.

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However, in a chat with Massilia Zone, Weah picked the Nigerian international as his ideal replacement due to his quickness.



“Who’s going to replace me with my suspension?” Weah said as per Massilia Zone.



“There are plenty of players. Nnadi, he’s going to do the team a lot of good, he’s quick. We all saw him in the last match. I see him perfectly filling that role.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Nantes 4.775 1xbet X Draw 4.27 1xbet Olympique Marseille 1.749 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Olympique Marseille -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Nantes, Olympique Marseille has won by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Olympique Marseille's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Olympique Marseille over 0.5 goals Olympique Marseille scored more than 0.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.



