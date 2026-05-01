Nishikori: I Will Retire From Tennis At The End Of 2026 Season

Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori has announced he will retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2026 season.



The former world No. 4 and 2014 US Open finalist, has been plagued by injuries in recent years, prompting his decision to end his decorated career.



Nishikori expressed a desire to continue playing, but he acknowledged that the toll of injuries led him to change his mind.



“To be honest, I still wish I could continue my playing career,” wrote Nishikori on social media. “Even so, looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say that l gave it my all. I am truly happy to have walked this path.

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“I will cherish every moment of the remaining matches and fight to the very end.



“Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition and maintaining a presence in the top 10 is something I am extremely proud of,” said Nishikori.



“Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable.



“There were also times when I was overwhelmed by frustration and anxiety due to repeated injuries that prevented me from playing as I wanted.



“Even so, my love for tennis and my belief that I could become a stronger player always brought me back to the court.



“I feel that all of these experiences have enriched and shaped my life. I am deeply grateful [to] my family and to everyone who has supported me at all times.”



