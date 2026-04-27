Iheanacho Can Offer More To Celtic — Sutton

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Kelechi Iheanacho has the quality to do more for his former club, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho registered two goals, and one assist in his opening four games for the Scottish Premiership giants.

The Nigeria international’s playing time however reduced drastically after he sustained a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old has returned to his best in recent weeks, netting a brace in Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren.

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Martin O’Neill, Celtic’s interim head coach, however still favors Daizen Maeda as the team’s main attacking option ahead of Iheanacho.

Sutton believed the former Manchester City player can give Celtic greater quality.

“That pressing is something which Martin O’Neill feels that Iheanacho can’t do,” Sutton was quoted by 67 hail hail.

“He can give Celtic greater quality, in terms of holding the ball in.”

Iheanacho has scored six goals in 19 games across all competitions for the Hoops this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



