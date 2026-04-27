‘We Fought Well’ — Osimhen Reacts To Galatasaray Win Over Fenerbahçe

Victor Osimhen has praised Galatasaray’s victory in the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahçe, Completesports.com reports.

Okan Buruk’s side thrashed their Istanbul rivals 3-0 at the RAMS Park on Sunday night.

Victor Osimhen opened scoring for Galatasaray five minutes before the break.

Baris Yilmaz, and Lucas Torreira scored in the second half to seal the win.

Galatasaray stayed on track for a fourth straight Turkish championship with 74 points from 31 matches with three rounds of matches to the end of the regular season.

Osimhen On Massive Win

“We fought well as a team. We disappointed our fans in the cup. I’m proud of my team’s performance and happy about the victory,” Osimhen was quoted by Fanatik.

Read Also:Turkey: Osimhen Inspires Galatasaray Derby Win Over Fenerbahçe

“You know I can score against any team.That’s my job. I do it well. The team deserves congratulations; we showed how prepared we are.”

Ready For Samsunspor

Galatasaray will be crowned champions should they avoid defeat in their next game on May 2 at Samsunspor.

“We’ve taken another step closer to our championship goal. Samsunspor is a quality opponent. We will want to win every match from now on,” Osimhen added.

Fenerbahçe Mind Games

Osimhen further said he was far from impressed by the mind games Fenerbahçe embarked on in the build up to the game.

“I can’t understand Fenerbahçe .They complained about the protector on my arm before the match against the best team in the league,” he stated.

“It didn’t seem logical to me.

“But I came, I did my job and delivered my message in the best way possible.”

By Adeboye Amosu





