Turkey: Osimhen Inspires Galatasaray Derby Win Over Fenerbahçe

Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet as Galatasaray secured a 2–0 victory over city rivals Fenerbahçe at RAMs Park on Sunday night.

Fenerbahçe had an early opportunity to take the lead, but Anderson Talisca failed to convert from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

Osimhen put Galatasaray ahead five minutes before halftime with a composed finish. marking his 13th league goal of the campaign.

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Osimhen thought he had added another in the 53rd minute, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Barış Alper Yılmaz scored the home team’s second in the 67th minute, calmly converting a penalty to double Galatasaray’s advantage.

Lucas Torreira sealed the win three minutes from time.

Okan Buruk’s side have now opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table following the victory.



