Strong, Resilient —Cole Hails Adarabioyo’s Display In Chelsea’s FA Cup Semi-final Win Against Leeds

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has praised Tosin Adarabioyo for his impressive performance in the Blues’ FA Cup semi-final win against Leeds United at Wembley on Sunday.

Fernandez made the breakthrough for Chelsea in the 23rd minute, nodding home Pedro Neto’s cross after a dominant start from the Blues.

Anton Stach and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both squandered big chances for Leeds in the second period, with Robert Sanchez standing strong after a difficult season.

While there were some nervous moments for Chelsea in the closing stages, the eight-time FA Cup winners held firm to book their place in the final of the competition for the 17th time in their history.

Reacting to the win on TNT Sports’ commentary, Cole also made sure to highlight the impressive performances of Sanchez and centre-back duo Trevor Chalobah and Adarabioyo.

“That’s what the fans want to see, they want to see fight and that little spark that was in there,’ Cole, who two FA Cups with Chelsea, said.

“I thought the midfield was excellent and they dominated possession. They played like a team full of confidence and that takes a lot when you’ve had a low spell.

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“Listen, it’s another cup final for the club and whatever happens with this football club over the last two decades, you have to keep getting to finals, you have to keep winning.

“It’s down to those players and they stood up today. You give them credit, I thought Robert Sanchez was outstanding in goal.

“Trevor Chalobah at the back with Tosin Adarabioyo, strong, resilient, dealt with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“That man [Enzo Fernandez] I thought was outstanding. There were a lot of question marks on him with his comments made, but when he steps onto the pitch he’s a fighter and he’s a warrior.”



