Championship: Onyeka Grabs Assist In Coventry’s Win Over Wrexham

Frank Onyeka grabbed an assist as Coventry City defeated Wrexham 3-1 at the CBS Arena.

It was the defensive midfielder’s first assist for the Sky Blue Stars.

Onyeka set up Ephron Mason-Clark for the home team’s third goal deep into stoppage time.

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The Nigeria international has netted once in 14 league appearances for Frank Lampard’s side.

The 28-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Wrexham paraded Nigerian goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo in the game.

Coventry City will face Watford in the final game of the season.



