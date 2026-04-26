Super Eagles Defender On Fulham Radar

Fulham are interested in Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, Completesports.com reports.

The Whites are monitoring Nwaiwu alongside his teammate Wagner Pina, according to FourFourTwo.

The 22-year-old only joined Trabzonspor from Austrian club, Wolfsberger AC in January.

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The centre-back has however quickly established himself as a key figure at the Papara Park.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.454 1xbet X Draw 4.93 1xbet Fulham FC 8 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham under 2.5 goals Fulham scored less than 2.5 goals in 13 of the last 15 matches. Fulham under 1.5 goals Fulham scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches. No Draw Fulham didn't draw in 12 of their last 15 Premier League matches.

Nwaiwu has scored three goals and registered one assist in 13 league appearances for the Black Sea Storm.

Fulham’s interest highlights his strong defensive qualities and versatility, as the Nigerian is comfortable playing both at centre-back and in a defensive midfield role.

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly monitoring the player.



