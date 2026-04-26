Super Eagles Defender On Fulham Radar

Fulham are interested in Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, Completesports.com reports.
The Whites are monitoring Nwaiwu alongside his teammate Wagner Pina, according to FourFourTwo.
The 22-year-old only joined Trabzonspor from Austrian club, Wolfsberger AC in January.
Read Also:Porto Coach Uncertain Over Moffi’s Future
The centre-back has however quickly established himself as a key figure at the Papara Park.
Nwaiwu has scored three goals and registered one assist in 13 league appearances for the Black Sea Storm.
Fulham’s interest highlights his strong defensive qualities and versatility, as the Nigerian is comfortable playing both at centre-back and in a defensive midfield role.
Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly monitoring the player.