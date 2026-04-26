U- 20 WWCQ: Falconets Conclude Abuja Camp Ahead Malawi Clash

Nigeria’s Falconets, have concluded an intensive three-week camping programme in Abuja, in preparation for their crucial FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Malawi’s U20 girls.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Sunday, where they will host the first leg of the final qualifying round scheduled for Saturday, 2nd May.

The camping period was defined by discipline, resilience, and relentless effort, as the players put in rigorous work to attain peak fitness and tactical sharpness ahead of the encounter.

Head Coach, Mr. Moses Aduku, expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and ability to deliver.

Read Also:Super Eagles Defender On Fulham Radar

“The girls have shown great character and determination throughout the camping period. We have worked extensively on our tactics, fitness, and team cohesion. I am optimistic about our readiness and confident that the players will rise to the occasion.”

Team captain, Joy Igbokwe, also reaffirmed the squad’s determination and called for national support.

“We are fully prepared and focused on the task ahead. We ask Nigerians for their prayers and support as we go into this important match. We are determined to make the country proud.”

The Falconets will be aiming to secure a strong first-leg advantage as they continue their pursuit of qualification for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Poland 5th – 26th September.

Nigeria have qualified for and participated in all previous editions of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 24 years ago.



