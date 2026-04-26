Fernandez Celebrates Scottish Premiership TOTS Honour

Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez has spoken about his surprise inclusion in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season following an outstanding debut campaign with Rangers.

Fernandez was the only Rangers player to make the selection.

The 24-year-old said the recognition arrived sooner than anticipated.

“It was a bit of a shock to be in the Team of the Year as I started playing a bit later in the season,”Fernandez told Rangers TV.

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“To be named in it, I am so grateful to my teammates and the staff, as well as the other players in the league for voting for me.

‎“I didn’t expect it but to do it in my first season here, to get that recognition is a moment I won’t forget.”

Fernandez joined Rangers from League One club Peterborough United last summer.

The centre-back has scored five goals in 22 league appearances for the Light Blues this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



