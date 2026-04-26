Porto Coach Uncertain Over Moffi’s Future

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has revealed that the club has not yet made a final decision regarding the future of Nigerian striker Terem Moffi, Completesports.com reports.
Moffi linked up with the Portuguese giants on loan from Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice in January.
An €8m clause was included in the deal, according to reports.
Read Also:He Has Been Fantastic –Coventry Captain Hails Onyeka
The Nigeria international is not willing to return to Nice after he was confronted by supporters at the club’s training ground following a 3-1 defeat to Lorient last December.
Nice co-president Maurice Cohen has also ruled out any possibility of the striker returning to the club.
Farioli said no final decision has been made yet regarding Moffi’s future.
“It is clear that both parties want to separate. We have an option to buy; we will see what happens after both sides have heard from each other and presented new conditions,” he said as quoted by Bola na Rede.
The 26-year-old has scored twice in 10 league appearances for Porto.
By Adeboye Amosu