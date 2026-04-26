Porto Coach Uncertain Over Moffi’s Future

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has revealed that the club has not yet made a final decision regarding the future of Nigerian striker Terem Moffi, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi linked up with the Portuguese giants on loan from Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice in January.

An €8m clause was included in the deal, according to reports.

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The Nigeria international is not willing to return to Nice after he was confronted by supporters at the club’s training ground following a 3-1 defeat to Lorient last December.

Nice co-president Maurice Cohen has also ruled out any possibility of the striker returning to the club.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Olympique Marseille 1.615 1xbet X Draw 4.67 1xbet OGC Nice 5.48 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights OGC Nice over 0.5 goals In their last 4 of 5 away meetings against Olympique Marseille, OGC Nice scored more than 0.5 goals. Olympique Marseille over 0.5 goals Olympique Marseille scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. Olympique Marseille under 2.5 goals Olympique Marseille scored less than 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 home matches.

Farioli said no final decision has been made yet regarding Moffi’s future.

“It is clear that both parties want to separate. We have an option to buy; we will see what happens after both sides have heard from each other and presented new conditions,” he said as quoted by Bola na Rede.

The 26-year-old has scored twice in 10 league appearances for Porto.

By Adeboye Amosu



