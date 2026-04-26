He Has Been Fantastic –Coventry Captain Hails Onyeka

Coventry City captain Matt Grimes has lauded Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka’s impact since joining the team during the January transfer window from Brentford.



Speaking in a press conference ahead of today’s game against Wrexham, Grimes stated that the Nigerian international’s experience and energy played a vital role in Coventry’s return to the Premier League.

Read Also:Onyeka Nominated For Coventry City Goal Of The Season



“He’s been a big addition for us, holding down the middle alongside Jack [Rudoni],” the 30-year-old said in the pre-game conference.



“When we went through a little bit of a mid-season blip in form, when you can bring someone in that has got so much experience, and such a high quality player, it gives the whole place a big boost



“He’s been fantastic. You’ve seen his performances and the energy he gives everyone. He has been a really big part of it,” Matt Grimes concluded.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 1.909 1xbet X Draw 3.98 1xbet Brentford FC 4.16 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester United win Brentford has lost all of their last 4 away meetings against Manchester United. Under 3.5 goals All of the last 4 meetings hosted by Manchester United against Brentford ended with less than 3.5 goals. Manchester United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League home matches, Manchester United has won by at least 1 goals.



