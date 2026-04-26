Arsenal Set New EPL Records After Newcastle Win

Arsenal set two individual records of the season when they scored against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday to secure an important 1-0 victory.

The Gunners needed to win to remain firmly in the title race, and although the performance was not straightforward, they achieved their objective.

The match proved difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side, who had to rely on a corner for the decisive goal. It was another example of Arsenal’s effectiveness from set pieces, an area that has become a major feature of their campaign.

Throughout the season, Arsenal have regularly found goals from dead-ball situations, often more successfully than through open play. While this has brought criticism from some observers, it has also delivered valuable points at crucial moments.

Also Read: Arteta Gives Eze, Havertz Injury Update After Newcastle Win

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Newcastle United 2.632 1xbet X Draw 3.71 1xbet Brighton & Hove Albion 2.734 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Brighton over 0.5 goals Brighton scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Brighton under 1.5 goals In their last all of 5 away meetings against Newcastle United, Brighton scored less than 1.5 goals. Brighton to score first Brighton scored first in 6 of their last 8 Premier League matches.

The Gunners remain determined to finish the season at the top of the league table, and matches such as this demonstrate the importance of finding different ways to win. Even when flowing football is absent, efficiency can be decisive.

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game, and it arrived following an Arsenal corner. According to Opta on X (via Yahoo Sports) that strike means Arsenal are now the team with the most goals from corners, with 17, and the most goals from corners to go 1-0 up, with 10, this season.

Those numbers underline how significant set pieces have become in Arsenal’s push for honours. Corners and dead-ball routines are often the product of detailed preparation, and Arsenal have repeatedly turned them into a reliable attacking weapon.

While some may question their dependence on such situations, the club will be more concerned with the results those goals continue to bring. In a title race, every point can prove decisive.



