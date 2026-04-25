Arteta Gives Eze, Havertz Injury Update After Newcastle Win

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Kai Havertz and Eberechi Ezze after they were forced off with injuries in Arsenal’s victory over Newcastle United, Metro reports.

Eze scored the game’s only goal after nine minutes, beating Nick Pope with a sensational strike from the edge of the box.

But the former Crystal Palace star was forced off in the second-half of the match, replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.

Eze immediately joined his teammates in the dugout and did not appear to require immediate treatment. He was also able to join his teammates back on the pitch to celebrate the victory at full-time.

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That was not the case for Havertz however, who picked up a knock in the first-half.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 2.919 1xbet X Draw 3.37 1xbet Arsenal FC 2.66 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid over 1.5 goals Atletico Madrid scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 home matches. Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Arsenal's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals. Atletico Madrid win Atletico Madrid has won 6 of their last 10 home matches.

Preferred up front to Viktor Gyokeres again, the Germany international was involved in the build-up for Eze’s opener but picked up an issue after 34 minutes.

Gyokeres came onto replace the forward who appeared to be clutching his groin as he left the pitch, heading straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Victory for Arsenal moves them three points clear a the summit of the Premier League once again but they will be desperate to have as many players as possible fit for their final four matches of the campaign.

There is also the small matter of a Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid with the first leg taking place in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Arteta told Sky Sports: “Let’s see. At the moment, they have to be looked after but hopefully they will be okay.”



