La Liga: Sadiq Scores Again To Help Valencia Return To Winning Ways

Umar Sadiq was on target again as he helped Valencia return to winning ways as they overcame Girona 2-1 at the Mestalla in Saturday’s La Liga.

Just four days ago, Sadiq was on target as his goal secured a 1-1 draw for Valencia away to Mallorca.

Valencia went into the clash with Girona on the back of three straight games without a win – two defeats and one draw.

After a goalless first half Valencia broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half through Largie Ramazani.

Nine minutes after the opening goal Valencia doubled their lead through Sadiq, who nodded home a cross from the left wing.

Girona, however, pulled a goal back thanks to Joel Roca in the 63rd minute.



