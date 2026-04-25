Bundesliga: Akpoguma Benched, Otele Missing As Hoffenheim Overcome Hamburg

Super Eagles duo of Kevin Akpoguma and Philip Otele were missing in action as Hoffenheim defeated Hamburg 2-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



Akpoguma, who has made six appearances for Hoffenheim this season, was benched for the entire 90 minutes of the game while Otele was missing as a result of a direct red card in the previous game against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga round 30 clash.

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Hoffenheim took the lead in the 19th minute through Fisnick Asllani’s quality finish to silence the vociferous home supporters before Robert Glatzel leveled parity for Hamburg in the 34th minute via the penalty spot.



Tim Lemperle extended the visitor’s lead in the 46th minute with another clinical finish. Hamburg had the chance to make it 2-2 at the tail end of the second half, but the defender’s free header went way wide as Hoffenheim picked up a vital three points.



The win means Hoffenheim move 4th on the league standings with 57 points while Hamburg sit 14th with 31 points.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Eintracht Frankfurt 1.728 1xbet X Draw 4.4 1xbet Hamburger SV 4.775 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Hamburger SV under 2.5 goals Hamburger SV scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 away matches. Hamburger SV under 1.5 goals Hamburger SV scored less than 1.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Eintracht Frankfurt over 0.5 goals Eintracht Frankfurt scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 home matches.



