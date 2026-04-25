Bundesliga: Tella Bags Assist In Bayer Leverkusen’s Win At Cologne

Nathan Tella provided an assist as Bayer Leverkusen recorded a 2-1 away win over Cologne in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.
Patrick Schick gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.
Tella set up Schick for Leverkusen’s second goal in the 52nd minute.
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The 26-year-old has so far registered three assists in 16 league appearances for the Black and Reds this season.
The winger was replaced by Eliesse Ben Seghir 18 minutes from time.
Luca Waldschmidt reduced the deficit for Cologne 13 minutes from time.
Leverkusen remain in fifth position on the table with 55 points from 31 games following the win.
By Adeboye Amosu