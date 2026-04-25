Premier League:Bassey, Chukwueze Feature As Fulham Edge Aston Villa At Home

Super Eagles duo Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze were in action as Fulham defeated Aston Villa 1-0 at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Ryan Sessegnon netted the winning goal for Marco Silva’s two minutes before the break.

Sessegnon slotted home after Raul Jimenez’s header was palmed into his path.

Fulham move level with the final European spot in the early weekend standings following the win.

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Aston Villa, who sit in third position on the table could be overtaken by fifth-place Liverpool later on Saturday.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Fulham FC 2.496 1xbet X Draw 3.66 1xbet Aston Villa 2.8 1xbet

Bassey was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The centre-back has scored once in 25 league appearances for the Cottagers this season.

Chukwueze, who was also named in the starting line-up was replaced by Oscar Bobb 14 minutes from time.

He has registered three goals, and four assists in 19 league outings for Fulham.



