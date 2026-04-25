Osimhen Cleared To Face Fenerbahçe In Istanbul Derby

Victor Osimhen has been cleared to feature in Sunday’s intercontinental derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

The striker wore a protective arm brace during Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup defeat to Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday, prompting concerns from their rivals.

Fenerbahçe lodged an official complaint with the Turkish Football Federation, arguing that the protective gear could pose a risk to other players.

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However, the complaint was dismissed after it was confirmed that the brace was medically prescribed and approved following consultations with the relevant football authorities.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their first meeting this season.

Sunday’s encounter could prove decisive in the Turkish Süper Lig title race, with league leaders Galatasaray currently holding a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe.

Osimhen has registered 12 goals, and four assists in 19 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.



