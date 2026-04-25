Okoronkwo Bags POTM In AFC Toronto’s Win Over Vancouver Rise

Esther Okoronkwo was named Player of the Match following AFC Toronto’s 3-2 win over Vancouver Rise in their opening game of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Okoronkwo registered a goal, and an assist in the thrilling encounter.

AFC Toronto rallied from 2-1 to win the game played at the Swangard Stadium.

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Okoronkwo set up Sarah Stratigakis for the home team’s equalising goal early in the second half.

The Nigeria international then fired home the winning goal 18 minutes from time.

The 29-year-old was replaced in the 84th minute by Kaila Novak.

The versatile striker registered 11 goals, and eight assists in 29 appearances for AFC Toronto last season.



