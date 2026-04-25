Tinubu Celebrates Anosike On NBL Championship Triumph

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian-American basketball star Ejimofor Anosike for leading China’s Hong Kong Bulls to victory in the 2026 National Basketball League (NBL) Championship.



Recall that Anosike was named the Finals Most Valuable Player, the Best International Player, and the Slam Dunk Champion as the Bulls clinched the 2026 NBL title.

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Reacting to his achievement, the special adviser on information and strategy to Mr. President, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, described Anosike’s accomplishments as reflecting the growing global impact of Nigerians in sports.



“I commend him for not allowing his successes on the international stage to overshadow his sense of patriotism, as evidenced by the passion he exhibits as a member of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers.



“Anosike’s accomplishments reflect the growing global impact of Nigerians in sports and underscore the importance of continued investment in youth development and sporting excellence,” Tinubu said.



