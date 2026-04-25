Ex-Blues Star warns Iraola Against Taking Chelsea Coaching Job

Former Blue Graeme Le Saux has warned Andoni Iraola against taking the Chelsea job amid the current situation at the club.

Chelsea are once again looking for a new head coach after they sacked Liam Rosenior on Wednesday, less than four months after appointing him.

Rosenior is the second head coach to leave Chelsea this season following the departure of Enzo Maresca in January.

Calum McFarlane has been placed in interim charge for the remainder of the season, and it’s understood Chelsea are going to take their time over a new appointment.

There’s understood to be seven or eight names under consideration, with Iraola thought to be an early front-runner.

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Iraola has already announced he’s leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season, and is expected to have interest from a number of clubs.

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The Spaniard is said to have admirers in the Chelsea hierarchy, but former Blue Le Saux has warned him against taking the job.

“So, I mean, I know Andoni Iraola well from my time in working in Spanish football when he was at Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano, and he’s a fantastic coach. What he’s done at Bournemouth is absolutely tremendous,” he told talkSPORT (via chelsea.news).

“But he’s a serious manager. So I would, if I was speaking to Andoni, I’d be saying, do you want to be the next one put into that mangle and spat out the other side?

“Because we’ve seen Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino have gone in Graham Potter. You know, it doesn’t matter how much experience you’ve got.

“You’ve got to align everything and give the coach autonomy in certain decisions and then allow the strategists at the club to build the plan, but not at the cost of what’s happening on the pitch.

“And I’m afraid when you look at what’s happening on the pitch, that’s exactly the outcome they’ve managed to deliver.”



