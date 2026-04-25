Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot After Hard-fought Win Against Newcastle

Eberechi Eze’s brilliant early strike fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as they ground out a much needed 1-0 win against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, RTE reports.

Arsenal’s bid to claim their first title since 2004 hung on Saturday’s fixture in north London following consecutive defeats to Bournemouth and rivals Manchester City.

But Eze’s ninth-minute goal allowed Mikel Arteta’s men to end City’s 72-hour stint at the league summit.

Arsenal are now three points clear of City – who saw off Southampton to secure their place in the FA Cup final – having played a game more. And the Gunners could increase their advantage to six when they face Fulham at the Emirates a week today, with Pep Guardiola’s side next in action at Everton on May 4.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Newcastle United 2.539 1xbet X Draw 3.755 1xbet Brighton & Hove Albion 2.814 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Brighton over 0.5 goals Brighton scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Draw Brighton has drawn 3 of their last 5 meetings against Newcastle United. BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 Newcastle United's home matches, both teams scored.

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Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid in the opening leg of their Champions League semi-final in Spain on Wednesday, but they could be without both Eze and the injury-hit Kai Havertz.

Havertz, again favoured to lead the line over marque summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, limped off in the first half, while Eze lasted just seven minutes of the second. For Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, he was left to reflect on a fifth straight defeat which leaves his side in 14th.



