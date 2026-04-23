Arsenal Contact Madrid Midfield Star’s Representatives Over Summer Transfer

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their pursuit of Real Madrid sensation Arda Guler as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his creative options.

The Gunners previously failed with an approach in 2025 but are testing the waters again this summer. However, the North London side face a battle to convince the player to swap Madrid for London.

Arsenal have apparently made contact with Guler’s inner circle to explore a potential blockbuster transfer this summer, according to Caught Offside (via goal.com).

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old and previously attempted to secure his signature in the summer of 2025 before being rebuffed by the Spanish giants.

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Arteta is reportedly leading the charge, sensing a window of opportunity amidst the managerial uncertainty at Santiago Bernabeu under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

With Chelsea also monitoring the situation, Arsenal are eager to move quickly to secure a player they believe is a perfect tactical fit for their evolving midfield.

Arteta views Guler as a multi-functional asset who could provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing or act as a high-level alternative to Martin Odegaard. The Arsenal captain has struggled with fitness and form over the last 12 months, making the addition of another elite creator a priority for the hierarchy.

Guler’s statistics from the 2025-26 campaign back up the hype, with the youngster recording 20 goal contributions across 50 appearances for club.

Having successfully beaten rivals to signings like Declan Rice in the past, Arteta remains confident his project can eventually sway even the most settled stars.



