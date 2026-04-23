AC Milan, Bologna Interested In Okoli

Caleb Okoli is a subject of interest from Serie A clubs AC Milan, Bologna and Torino, Completesports.com reports.
Okoli is expected to leave Leicester City this summer following the Foxes relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.
Bologna have made the strongest move to lure the former Italy U-21 international away.
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However, Milan have also made quiet enquiries about the player.
The centre-back joined Leicester City from Atalanta in 2024.
Okoli has four years left on his contract with the former Premier League champions, but they are not expected to block his return to Italy.
He has registered one goal, and one assist in 29 league appearances for Gary Rowett’s side this season.