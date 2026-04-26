Jackson To Return To Chelsea In Summer

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have turned down the chance to sign Chelsea striker, Nicolas Jackson on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a post on his X handle, said Jackson will return to Chelsea in June as Bayern Munich will not trigger the €65m buy option clause in his loan deal.

As a result, Chelsea and Jackson’s representatives will assess the Senegal international’s future with the possibility of a new move in the summer.

Jackson joined Bayern on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last summer as he was not in former manager Enzo Maresca’s plans for the current season.

However, Jackson could end up playing for Chelsea next season when a new permanent manager is appointed.

Also Read: Palmer Looks Lost Without Jackson At Chelsea –Mikel

Maresca left his position as Chelsea manager a few months ago and was replaced by Liam Rosenior, was recently fired.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 2.358 1xbet X Draw 4.015 1xbet Bayern Munich 2.922 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bayern Munchen over 1.5 goals Bayern Munchen scored more than 1.5 goals in the UEFA Champions League in all of the last 4 matches. Bayern Munchen over 0.5 goals Bayern Munchen scored more than 0.5 goals in the UEFA Champions League in all of the last 4 matches. Paris Saint-Germain -0.5 In 5 of the last 6 UEFA Champions League matches, Paris Saint-Germain has won by at least 1 goals.

Since joining Bayern last summer, Jackson has only managed seven goals in 20 Bundesliga games.

Jackson played for Casa Sports in Senegal before joining Villarreal in 2019. After a loan to Mirandés in the Segunda División, he broke through in the reserve team and made his first-team debut in La Liga in 2021.

In 2023, he signed an eight-year deal at Chelsea for a reported fee of £32 million.

He helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League and also the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Also, he won this season’s Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.



