EPL: ‘One Down And Four To Go’ –Rice Reacts To Arsenal Win Vs Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has disclosed that the Gunners must do everything to win their remaining four matches if they are to lift the Premier League title.



He made this known on the backdrop of the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.



Saturday’s victory, sealed by a majestic ninth-minute goal ​by Eberechi Eze, was hard-going, but crucially it put Arsenal three points clear again, although City have ​a game in hand.

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Speaking after the game, the England international stated that the players have resolved to win their remaining matches.



“I think we said after last week (defeat by Manchester City) that we ‌have to win five games if we want to win ‌the Premier League,” he said.



“That’s one down and now four to ‌go. It was about winning no matter how we ‌win.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.454 1xbet X Draw 4.93 1xbet Fulham FC 8 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham under 2.5 goals Fulham scored less than 2.5 goals in 13 of the last 15 matches. Fulham under 1.5 goals Fulham scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches. No Draw Fulham didn't draw in 12 of their last 15 Premier League matches.



