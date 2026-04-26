EPL: ‘One Down And Four To Go’ –Rice Reacts To Arsenal Win Vs Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has disclosed that the Gunners must do everything to win their remaining four matches if they are to lift the Premier League title.
He made this known on the backdrop of the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.
Saturday’s victory, sealed by a majestic ninth-minute goal by Eberechi Eze, was hard-going, but crucially it put Arsenal three points clear again, although City have a game in hand.
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Speaking after the game, the England international stated that the players have resolved to win their remaining matches.
“I think we said after last week (defeat by Manchester City) that we have to win five games if we want to win the Premier League,” he said.
“That’s one down and now four to go. It was about winning no matter how we win.”