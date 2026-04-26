Onyeka Nominated For Coventry City Goal Of The Season

Frank Onyeka has been shortlisted for Coventry City’s Goal of the Season award, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international was nominated for his stunning strike in Coventry City’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Derby County on matchday 40.

Onyeka latched onto a pass inside the box before unleashing a first-time strike that looped over the goalkeeper into the far top corner.

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It was the defensive midfielder’s first club goal since March 2024, when he scored for Brentford against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old- joined the Sky Blues from Brentford in the January transfer window.

The deal is expected to be made permanent following Frank Lampard’s side promotion to the Premier League.

Victor Torp, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ephron Mason-Clark, Ellis Simms, Josh Eccles, Jack Rudoni, Matt Grimes and Bobby Thomas are the other players nominated for the Goal of the Season award.

By Adeboye Amosu





