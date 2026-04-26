Millwall Winger Pledges International Future To Nigeria

Millwall winger Femi Azeez has committed his international future to Nigeria, Completeports.com reports.
Azeez was born in England to a Nigerian father and Spanish mother.
The 24-year-old is eligible to play for England, Spain, and Nigeria.
Footmercato.net reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made contact with the player and his representatives.
With no youth caps for England or Spain, he is free to choose his international allegiance without going through FIFA.
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Azeez will provide Super Eagles head coach Éric Sekou Chelle with another attacking option.
He could be named in Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup in May.
The former Reading star has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship this season.
The talented winger has registered nine goals, and eight assists in 34 appearances for Millwall.
Azeez was recently named in the Championship Team of the Season.
By Adeboye Amosu
Femi Azeez: A Fleeting Flash in the Pan or a Formidable Force in the Pot?
“Azeez will provide Super Eagles head coach Éric Sekou Chelle with another attacking option.”
Femi Azeez also presents the Super Eagles coach with another attacking headache.
Predominantly a right winger, Azeez can also dance with the dandies on the left wing, as a support striker and, at a stretch, as a centre attacking midfielder, akin to the role performed by Lookman in the Afcon.
I will still treat this news of Azeez’s switch to Nigeria as speculations from speculative journalists who are speculating.
Okay the NFF has made contact with the player and his representative, has he agreed? If so, can you provide an official statement from the player and/or his representatives or a social media post where Femi posts he social statement officially on his preference for Nigeria.
When Chelle plays 4-1-2-1-2, Femi poses a threat to Lookman and perhaps Akor Adams.
In Chelle’s flat 4-4-2 constellation, Simon on the right, Chukwueze on the left or maybe, at a stretch, Iwobi in the middle might as well be having sleepless nights if Azeez picks Nigeria.
Azeez remains untried, untested, unknown. Although he has had a breakout season with Millwall in the English Championship this season with 9 goals and 8 assists: respectable numbers for a respectable winger.
That said, he prior escapades have been in the lower trenches of English football, your non league, division 5 leagues. In fact , around 2019 when the likes of Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Osihmen were either playing at senior world cups, Afcon, UEFA cup competitions or premier leagues across Europe, Femi Azeez was playing non-league football for Northwood & Wealdson or Hanwell Town.
Yes, he is a big shot in the English Championship this season but it remains to be seen whether he maintains the momentum movingly into seasons to come or he would just fizzle out as a one-season wonder.
It also remains to be seen whether he can transition seamlessly into a fully fledgly fabulous seasoned international with the Super Eagles as, to date, his experience has been in lower to moderate league football.
That said, I will welcome Femi Azeez with open arms. I like his dexterity ambidextrous qualities as he can use his right and left feet with equal level of effectiveness, making him a versatile option to Nigeria up front.
I pray this story proves to be true as we work to introduce, inject and infuse fresh faces, fresh legs, fresh vitality into the Super Eagles in the ongoing rebuilding efforts.
If only NFF were an ideal organization (checking up on injured players, encouraging those with form blips and NOT OWING WAGES AND BONUSES), Nigeria should have forgotten they are dominating the continent and challenging the best nations of the world.
But, no, NFF is decrepit, evil, dark and cowardly run by lilliputian and blabbermouths so unfortunate to propel our football at these times and remorselessly driving the game to death
Omo welcome to the Fatherland.