Millwall Winger Pledges International Future To Nigeria

Millwall winger Femi Azeez has committed his international future to Nigeria, Completeports.com reports.

Azeez was born in England to a Nigerian father and Spanish mother.

The 24-year-old is eligible to play for England, Spain, and Nigeria.

Footmercato.net reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made contact with the player and his representatives.

With no youth caps for England or Spain, he is free to choose his international allegiance without going through FIFA.

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Azeez will provide Super Eagles head coach Éric Sekou Chelle with another attacking option.

He could be named in Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup in May.

The former Reading star has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The talented winger has registered nine goals, and eight assists in 34 appearances for Millwall.

Azeez was recently named in the Championship Team of the Season.

By Adeboye Amosu



