Werder Bremen Manager: Boniface May Face Stuttgart

Werder Bremen coach Daniel Thioune says Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface may be back in action against Stuttgart in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



In a chat with Deichstube.de, Thioune stated that the Nigerian international has recovered from last week’s flu and has resumed full training with the team.

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He noted that Boniface may play a part in Bremen’s clash against Stuttgart.



​”I had a good impression of him on the training pitch on Thursday—at least in the sense that he’s overcome the flu,” Thioune said regarding Boniface.



​”I don’t want to rule it out, but of course, I’m looking at the training sessions and what the team needs, but also what Victor needs. I’ve already indicated that he could play a role again, but definitely not as a starter; rather, in a game situation where he might get some minutes.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet VfB Stuttgart 1.595 1xbet X Draw 4.52 1xbet Werder Bremen 5.99 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights VfB Stuttgart -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, SV Werder Bremen has lost by at least 1 goals. VfB Stuttgart win SV Werder Bremen has lost 7 of their last 10 away matches in the Bundesliga. SV Werder Bremen under 1.5 goals SV Werder Bremen scored less than 1.5 goals in the Bundesliga in 11 of the last 15 matches.



