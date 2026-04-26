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    Werder Bremen Manager: Boniface May Face Stuttgart

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Werder Bremen coach Daniel Thioune says Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface may be back in action against Stuttgart in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.

    In a chat with Deichstube.de, Thioune stated that the Nigerian international has recovered from last week’s flu and has resumed full training with the team.

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    He noted that Boniface may play a part in Bremen’s clash against Stuttgart.

    ​”I had a good impression of him on the training pitch on Thursday—at least in the sense that he’s overcome the flu,” Thioune said regarding Boniface.

    ​”I don’t want to rule it out, but of course, I’m looking at the training sessions and what the team needs, but also what Victor needs. I’ve already indicated that he could play a role again, but definitely not as a starter; rather, in a game situation where he might get some minutes.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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