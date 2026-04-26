Ilechukwu: ‘How MFM Shaped My Coaching Journey To Success’

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Head Coach of Rangers International, has revealed how Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) shaped his now flourishing coaching career, Completesports.com reports.

Ilechukwu, fondly called ‘The Working One’, won the NPFL title with Rangers in the 2023/2024 season and is now in pursuit of a second league crown with the Enugu side.

The Flying Antelopes currently sit top of the standings with 59 points, with three games remaining in the 2025/2026 season.

Also Read: NPFL: Ilechukwu Thumbs Up Rangers’ Derby Victory Over Enyimba

The 47-year-old disclosed that although he did not play football beyond the U-13, U-15 and U-17 levels, he veered into coaching by chance, largely through the influence of MFM.

Ilechukwu’s Early Football Journey And Leadership Traits

“I was a good footballer growing up, but I didn’t play to the highest level because of injuries,” the Rangers boss began.

“I played at U-13, U-15 and U-17 levels at grassroots level and, at that time, I was either the team captain or vice-captain. So, I was always close to the coach and that helped me build my leadership skills.

“When I couldn’t play as much as I wanted, I moved into business. I served a boss in Ebute Metta (Lagos) and after six years, I became a full-fledged businessman.”

How Ilechukwu Transitioned From Business To Coaching

“But due to my love for football, I decided to own a team, not as a coach. The name of the team was Talented FC. Where we lived in Bariga, Lagos, our compound had many young boys who played football. During weekends, the place was always crowded, and I decided to bring them together to form a team.

“However, the business didn’t progress for about a year, and once I couldn’t pay the coach the stipends I had promised, he stopped coming. So, I began teaching the boys one or two things myself.

“I didn’t have a background in coaching, but I learnt from my former coaches who had trusted me with responsibilities as captain or vice-captain while I was playing.”

Ilechukwu: MFM’s Role In Shaping My Coaching Career

Ilechukwu went on to explain that events took a decisive turn when the team relocated to the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“At some point, our compound could no longer accommodate us, so we moved to the University of Lagos, which is not far from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

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“It was there that MFM authorities approached us, expressing interest in adopting the team to form their club. They wanted me to be the coach, but I initially told them I was not the team’s coach.

Also Read: NPFL: Obaje Prioritises Rangers’ Title Charge Over Golden Boot Race

“That was around 2006/2007, and gradually, they started calling me ‘coach’.”

Rise Through The Ranks To NPFL Success

“MFM organised a church tournament that year. We qualified as the best losers, reached the final, and eventually won the competition.

“At that point, I wanted to travel to South Africa to improve my business, but I was advised instead to attend a coaching course. It took me about three months to accept enrolling at the Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS).

“Eventually, I spent 13 years with MFM, progressing from amateur level to semi-professional and then to the NPFL.

” After that, I joined Heartland, where I spent two seasons, then moved to Plateau United for another two seasons before joining Enugu Rangers.”

By Sab Osuji



