NPFL: Obaje Prioritises Rangers’ Title Charge Over Golden Boot Race

Rangers International forward, Godwin Obaje, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is placing greater value on the Coal City Flying Antelopes’ ninth NPFL title pursuit than on the personal glory of winning a second NPFL Hot-Shot award.

Obaje Focused On Team Success Ahead Of Individual Honour

Obaje is currently in the race for a second NPFL top scorer’s award alongside Ikorodu City’s Joseph Arumala, with both strikers tied on 11 goals.

The forward won the Hot-Shot Award in the 2015/2016 season with Rangers, scoring 18 goals. He also lifted the NPFL title with the Flying Antelopes in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Also Read: NPFL: Ilechukwu Downplays Title Pressure On Rangers

Rangers now sit atop the 2025/2026 NPFL table with 55 points, edging Rivers United on goal difference, with both sides level on points but separated by a +6 goal margin.

With the possibility of clinching the Golden Boot ahead of Arumala, Obaje insists his priority remains the club’s title ambition rather than individual accolades.

Obaje: League Title More Important Than Golden Boot

“To win the NPFL Hot-Shot award is good, but the most important thing is for me to focus on helping my club win the league title,” Obaje told Completesports.com.

“With five games left in the season, our focus is on the league title, and that’s our target. Winning the league and being part of the Rangers squad that secures the ninth NPFL title will be more fulfilling than chasing personal glory as the season’s highest goalscorer.

Also Read: NPFL: Rangers Can Overtake Rivers United To Win Ninth Title — Agbim

“That’s not to say the top scorer’s award isn’t important. It would enhance my profile, but the league title gives us the opportunity to represent the country in Africa’s most prestigious inter-club competition — the CAF Champions League — next season.”

Title Race And Golden Boot Battle Intensify

Obaje’s career has spanned several top NPFL clubs, including Plateau United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah, before his current stint with Rangers.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars’ Victor Mbaoma, El-Kanemi Warriors’ Daddy Abdulrahman, Katsina United’s Uche Collins, and Abia Warriors’ Emeka Obioma are all on 10 goals each and remain within striking distance of overtaking both Obaje and Arumala at the top of the scorers’ chart.

By Sab Osuji



