NPFL: Ilechukwu Downplays Title Pressure On Rangers

Rangers technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has said his team is not under pressure to win the title this season, reports Completesports.com.

The eight -time champions sit in second position on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table, one point behind title rivals Rivers United.

Ikorodu City , and Nasarawa United are also in contention for the title.

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Ilechukwu Upbeat On Title Ambition

Ilechukwu believed the Flying Antelopes have what it takes to fight until the end of the season.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Stade Rennais FC 1.444 1xbet X Draw 4.93 1xbet Angers SCO 8.3 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Stade Rennes win Angers SCO has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Stade Rennes. Stade Rennes -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 2 goals. Stade Rennes -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 1 goals.

“My job won’t be under threat if we don’t win the title this season, if you check the team and the management, we don’t put anybody under pressure to deliver,” Ilechukwu was quoted by the club’s media.

“A second place finish is a success for Rangers, but we don’t want to accept that, we have all it takes to fight until the end of the season.

“Currently, we don’t know the teams that will finish in the top three because the league is tight and tough,but what I can say is that we have the capacity needed to finish strong.”

By Adeboye Amosu



