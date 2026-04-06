Ndidi Faults Referee’s Decision To Award Penalty To Fenerbahce

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has faulted center referee Yasin Kol’s decision to award Fenerbahce a penalty in Besiktas’ loss at the weekend in the Turkish league.



Recall that Fenerbahce defeated Besiktas 1-0 thanks to a controversial penalty that was awarded to the host in the 11th minute of stoppage time and coolly converted by ​Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

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The Nigerian international, who was unhappy with the officiating, faulted the referee’s decision not to check the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the penalty.



Ndidi believed Emmanuel Agbadou had won the ball cleanly from Dorgeles Nené despite his lunged tackle.



He posted on Instagram: “How can you have VAR and decide not to check? I’m still trying to understand.”



