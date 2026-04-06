‘It Wasn’t Easy’ — Okoye Reflects On Udinese Draw With Como

Maduka Okoye has reflected on Udinese’s thrilling 0-0 home draw against Como, reports Completesports.com.

The Zebras halted Como’s five-game winning run by earning a share of the spoils at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Kosta Runjaic’s side are now unbeaten in their last 11 league outings against Como

Udinese also extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

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Okoye Celebrates Draw

The Nigeria international was delighted to help Udinese earn a share of the spoils.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AC Milan 1.472 1xbet X Draw 4.955 1xbet Udinese Calcio 7.46 1xbet

“I’m happy with the clean sheet, but especially with the point. They were strong; it wasn’t easy, but we worked hard during the week and were ready,” he told the club’s official website.

“We always watch the game unfold to determine whether to build from the back or launch the ball. We didn’t want to take any risks in the final stages, so we played long.”

Udinese remain in 11th position in the standings with 40 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



