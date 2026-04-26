Supercomputer Predicts EPL Table As Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot

The supercomputer’s faith in Arsenal is unwavering. Even after City clambered above the north London outfit in midweek, Opta still gave the Gunners a considerable edge, according to si.com.

That confidence has only been bolstered by Saturday’s three points against Newcastle.

Rather than the quality (or lack thereof) in Arsenal’s recent performances, this stance appears to come from the caliber of opponents both sides have yet to play.

The Gunners are set to face two of the current bottom four, 13th-placed Crystal Palace and a Fulham side sitting 10th with a negative goal difference.

City are also scheduled to face Palace but have to travel to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium before taking on Brentford (ninth), Bournemouth (seventh) and ending the campaign against fifth-placed Aston Villa.

As Arteta repeated ad nauseam over the week, Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle was “Game One” of a five-match shootout.

While the percentage chance of title success is surprisingly wide, Opta predict City and the Gunners to be separated by just two points come the end of the campaign.

Also Read: Arsenal Set New EPL Records After Newcastle Win

In the eyes of the most widely revered data provider across soccer, the top-five race is done. Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa are all given at least a 96% chance of finishing immediately behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, the Champions League qualification race is not quite wrapped up just yet.

Villa’s slide into fifth place following Saturday’s 1–0 defeat to Fulham has opened up a devilish prospect.

Should Unai Emery’s side finish the campaign in that exact position—they are given a 34.5% chance of doing so—and win the Europa League which comes with Champions League qualification, then the team which sneaks into sixth place also gains entry to Europe’s premier club competition.



