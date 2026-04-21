NPFL: Ilechukwu Thumbs Up Rangers’ Derby Victory Over Enyimba

Fidelis Ilechukwu has reflected on Rangers’ hard-earned home victory over Enyimba, Completesports.com.
The Flying Antelopes reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a hard-earned 2-1 win over Emmanuel Deutsch’s side at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.
Enyimba took the lead through Wonah Williams four minutes after the break.
Chidozie Iwundu restored parity for the hosts one minute after the hour mark, while Ifeanyi Onyebuchi netted the winning goal in the 68th minute.
Ilechukwu Talks Up Crucial Win
Ilechukwu stated that his team thoroughly prepared to secure all available points from the match.
“As a coach, I prepare for everything. When you make a mistake in football, you get punished,” Ilechukwu told the Rangers media.
“We prepared in different ways, different methods, and we came with the mentality that we would win.
“After two games, I don’t think we will go three without winning. I had that mindset we would not go home without winning.”
Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Won’t Be Derailed By Defeat At Rangers In Survival Push — Deutsch
Defenders Contribution To Win
With top scorer, Godwin Obaje failing to score again for the eight-time champions, defenders Iwundi, and Onyebuchi came to the rescue of the hosts.
Ilechukwu emphasized that every player on the team, including defenders, should be capable of contributing goals.
“We are a scoring team. You must train your players to have many ways of scoring,” he added.
“If you depend only on strikers, it becomes difficult. But when defenders score from corners or set-pieces it is a big advantage.”
Rangers Must Remain Humble
Rangers currently lead the table with three matches left before the end of the campaign.
Ilechukwu emphasised the need for his team to stay humble as they press on in their quest for a ninth NPFL title.
“We are very humble in our games, very, very humble,” stated the former Plateau United gaffer.
Rangers will be away to Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa this weekend.
By Adeboye Amosu