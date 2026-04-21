NPFL: Ilechukwu Thumbs Up Rangers’ Derby Victory Over Enyimba

Fidelis Ilechukwu has reflected on Rangers’ hard-earned home victory over Enyimba, Completesports.com.

The Flying Antelopes reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a hard-earned 2-1 win over Emmanuel Deutsch’s side at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

Enyimba took the lead through Wonah Williams four minutes after the break.

Chidozie Iwundu restored parity for the hosts one minute after the hour mark, while Ifeanyi Onyebuchi netted the winning goal in the 68th minute.

Ilechukwu Talks Up Crucial Win

Ilechukwu stated that his team thoroughly prepared to secure all available points from the match.

“As a coach, I prepare for everything. When you make a mistake in football, you get punished,” Ilechukwu told the Rangers media.

“We prepared in different ways, different methods, and we came with the mentality that we would win.

“After two games, I don’t think we will go three without winning. I had that mindset we would not go home without winning.”

Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Won’t Be Derailed By Defeat At Rangers In Survival Push — Deutsch

Defenders Contribution To Win

With top scorer, Godwin Obaje failing to score again for the eight-time champions, defenders Iwundi, and Onyebuchi came to the rescue of the hosts.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Angers SCO 12.1 1xbet X Draw 6.55 1xbet Paris Saint-Germain 1.281 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Paris Saint-Germain -0.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Paris Saint-Germain, Angers SCO has lost by at least 1 goals. Angers SCO under 1.5 goals Angers SCO scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. Angers SCO over 0.5 goals Angers SCO scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Ilechukwu emphasized that every player on the team, including defenders, should be capable of contributing goals.

“We are a scoring team. You must train your players to have many ways of scoring,” he added.

“If you depend only on strikers, it becomes difficult. But when defenders score from corners or set-pieces it is a big advantage.”

Rangers Must Remain Humble

Rangers currently lead the table with three matches left before the end of the campaign.

Ilechukwu emphasised the need for his team to stay humble as they press on in their quest for a ninth NPFL title.

“We are very humble in our games, very, very humble,” stated the former Plateau United gaffer.

Rangers will be away to Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



