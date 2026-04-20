NPFL: Enyimba Won’t Be Derailed By Defeat At Rangers In Survival Push — Deutsch

Enyimba Head Coach, Emmanuel Deutsch, has made it clear that the People’s Elephant’s 2–1 defeat to Coal City side, Rangers, in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 35 Oriental Derby at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu will not derail his team’s push for safety in the domestic top flight, Completesports.com reports.

Former Rangers winger, Wonah Williams, fired the People’s Elephant in front four minutes after the restart, converting Jonathan Jacob’s delivery.

Rangers Fight Back To End Enyimba’s Unbeaten Run

However, Onyebuchi Ifeanyi drew the hosts level on the hour mark before Chidozie Iwundu headed home in the 68th minute. A defensive mix-up following an aerial ball into Enyimba’s box gifted Iwundu the opportunity to score, as Rangers came from behind to end Enyimba’s four-game unbeaten run.

Enyimba Still Focused On Survival Despite Setback

The defeat leaves Enyimba in 13th position with 43 points, while Rangers reclaim top spot on the table with 59 points.

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Coach Deutsch admitted that Rangers showed greater hunger on the day but insisted the result would not affect his side’s determination to secure safety, with three matches remaining in the season.

“Losing such a derby game away isn’t that bad. It wasn’t a bad game. We scored the first goal; they equalised and scored the second,” Deutsch said after the game, which was played behind closed doors.

“They needed the victory the way we needed it, and it’s a regional derby. They got their three points — congratulations to them — and we will go home to prepare for the next game.”

Deutsch Labels Defeat A Temporary Setback

Deutsch maintained that Enyimba’s focus remains firmly on surviving the campaign, stressing that the setback in Enugu is only a “temporary stumble”.

By Sab Osuji



