NPFL: Mangut Relieved As Nasarawa United End Winless Run

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has commented on his team’s home win over Warri Wolves, Completesports.com reports.

The Lafia club thrashed Warri Wolves 3-0 at home on Sunday to end their three-game winless streak in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Chimezie Victor, Ngei Oluka-Efor and Habibu Alakija were all on target for the Solid Miners in the game.

Mangut Happy With Win

“Congratulations to all of us in the team. It’s somewhat a relief for us because we brought ourselves to this situation, even though this is not where we wanted to be,” Mangut told the club’s media.

“We are worried that our title contenders are also winning their games away. We still have a lot of work to do with the remaining three matches left to end the current campaign to enable us achieve our goals.

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“Obviously, nobody is happy with our current position, but we have further self-motivated ourselves, doing everything humanly possible to end in a decent position on the league table.

“Playing without the supporters and fans is difficult because they are the 12th player, and their motivation is very vital, but I am glad that my wards were able to weather the storm.

“The task before us in our next game against Shooting Stars in Ibadan is enormous because they are also title contenders. It’s going to be an explosive encounter, but we will work very hard towards it.

“We will fight till the end of the Season.”

Nasarawa United will be away to Shooting Stars in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



