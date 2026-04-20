NPFL: Abia Warriors Coach Amapakabo Hails Aba Temporary Home As ‘Blessing In Disguise’

Imama Amapakabo, Head Coach of Abia Warriors, says his team’s relocation to Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, for their home matches in the ongoing 2025/2026 NPFL season has turned out to be a ‘blessing in disguise’, Completesports.com reports.

Abia Warriors Beat Ikorodu City To Boost Top-Four Push

On Sunday, 19 April, two first-half goals from Paul Samson (22nd minute) and Valentine Ugwu (44th minute) secured the Warriors a valuable three points against Ikorodu City — their sixth home match at their new base — despite Remi Adeoye’s 35th-minute booking for the visitors.

The result lifts Abia Warriors to fourth position on the table with 55 points, behind leaders Rangers (59 points), Rivers United (58 points), and Ikorodu City in third, also on 55 points but with a superior goal difference of +6 compared to Abia Warriors’ +3.

Abia Warriors’ Aba Switch Sparks Impressive Home Form

Since moving to Aba in the second round of the season due to renovation work at their Umuahia ancestral home ground, Abia Warriors have won five home matches and drawn one — against Rangers.

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Amapakabo admitted during the post-match press conference that the move has significantly improved his team’s performances, particularly due to the quality of the pitch.

“Yes, I think so. I’ve always wanted a lush pitch for my players to express themselves the way I want them to play,” said the former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper and Rangers NPFL title-winning coach (2016).

“At Umuahia initially, there was so much fear and uncertainty. But that has settled now. We’ve enjoyed our stay here and also gained support from Enyimba supporters.

“Whether you like it or not, everybody supports good football. You may not like the team, but once they play well, you are bound to support them.”

Tactical Battle: Abia Warriors Edge Crucial First-Half Contest

With both teams evenly matched towards the closing stages of the first half, Amapakabo admitted to feeling tense before Valentine Ugwu converted Paul Samson’s through ball into the bottom corner — a goal that proved decisive.

Reflecting on the hard-fought Matchday 35 victory, Amapakabo expressed delight at slowing down a direct rival while keeping his team firmly in the chase for a top-three finish.

“I’m excited. We’ve been running shoulder to shoulder with this team. We needed this victory to slow them down and keep ourselves in the chasing pack,” he said.

Amapkabo Praises Ikorodu City, Highlights Key Goal Impact

Amapakabo reserved praise for Ikorodu City, describing them as one of the most technically sound teams in the league.

“One of the teams I respect in this league is Ikorodu City. They are one of the best ball-playing sides and always exciting to face,” he noted.

“We anticipated their first-half plan and made adjustments. It worked well, though we struggled in the final third.

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“We needed that second goal. It helped us stabilise, regain confidence, and take control. Ugwu had earlier missed a clear chance, but eventually delivered.”

Victory Dedicated To Emeka Obioma After Family Milestone

Abia Warriors’ leading scorer, Emeka Obioma, who has seven goals this season, has not scored in the last three matches.

However, Amapakabo dismissed concerns, revealing that the striker had been dealing with personal matters, as his wife delivered a baby girl on matchday.

Also Read: NPFL: Amapakabo Explains Abia Warriors’ Failure To Break Down 10-Man Rangers

“This victory is dedicated to Emeka Obioma and his family,” Amapakabo said.

“He welcomed a baby girl today. It has been a challenging period for him, and we are delighted for him. As a team, we celebrate with him.”

Coaching Influences Shape Abia Warriors Boss Amapakabo

Amapakabo also reflected on the coaches who shaped his philosophy, including the late Shaibu Amodu, Kelechi Emeteole, Solomon Ogbeide, and Khadiri Ikhana.

“Coaching is an apprenticeship. I was privileged to learn under great coaches like Shaibu Amodu, Solomon Ogbeide, Khadiri Ikhana, and Kelechi Emeteole. I learnt a lot from them,” he said.

“Football is entertainment. I want fans to leave fulfilled after watching my team. That is why the game is played — to enjoy and relax after the week’s stress.

“When you watch my team, it is me expressing myself. We win some, lose some, but I am never afraid to express my ideas.”

By Sab Osuji



