Lagos To Host NNL Super 4 Draw April 24

The Nigeria National League, NNL, has announced that the official draw for the 2025/2026 Super 4 Playoffs will take place on April 24, 2026.

The draw ceremony will hold at the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, setting the stage for the final showdown of an intense season.

The Super 4 tournament, which will determine the overall champions of the NNL season, is scheduled to hold from May 1 to May 8 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

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Already, Doma United , Inter Lagos, and Sporting Lagos, have all secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Inter Lagos and Sporting Lagos picked the tickets from the NNL Southern Conference.

Doma United have picked one of the slots in the Northern Conference, while Ranchers Bees, and Jigawa Golden Stars are battling for the remaining slot.

Beyond Limits won the NNL title last season.

By Adeboye Amosu





