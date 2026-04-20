Super Eagles Striker Involved Bust-Up With Fan In Italy

Hellas Verona striker Gift Orban was involved in a post-match altercation with a fan outside the Stadio Bentegodi following the club’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on Saturday evening,reports Completesports.com.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Orban was angry with the outcome of the game, and declined to stop for a photograph with a supporter.

The striker’s got out of his vehicle, and engaged in a heated argument with another supporter, who struck his car with an open hand.

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Authorities are currently reviewing the footage, with Italy’s specialist public order police unit, Digos, present at the scene to conduct their investigation.

Orban joined Verona on loan from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim last summer.

The Nigerian has registered seven goals and three assists in 28 league appearances for the Yellow and Blues.

His performances have generated genuine interest from clubs monitoring the division’s emerging talents.

By Adeboye Amosu



