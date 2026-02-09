NPFL: Amapakabo Explains Abia Warriors’ Failure To Break Down 10-Man Rangers

Imama Amapakabo, Abia Warriors head coach, has explained why his side failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage against 10-man Rangers in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 25 clash in Aba, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half, but Amapakabo’s men could not make their superiority count.

The former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper addressed his team’s shortcomings during the feisty encounter while speaking at the post-match press conference.

“We didn’t get our acts right. It’s one of those games where we gifted the ball away too much,” Amapakabo began.

“We were poor, especially in the offensive third. When you gift the ball away like that, it becomes difficult to take control of the game.

“Like I always say, when you don’t keep possession, your numerical advantage counts for nothing. And I think this is our first game here at the Enyimba Stadium AstroTurf, so we still have to get used to the pitch.”

Pressure From Recent Games Affected Abia Warriors – Amapakabo

Amapakabo, who led Rangers to the NPFL title in the 2015/2016 season, is widely regarded as an apostle of the tiki-taka style of football. However, on this occasion, his side struggled to replicate that identity.

When asked why Abia Warriors failed to assert themselves earlier in the first half — only showing urgency towards the closing stages — the coach attributed it to pressure from recent poor results.

“Because we haven’t gotten good results in our last four games, the players were in a hurry to get things done,” he explained.

“Over time, results haven’t fallen in our favour, so the players pressed the panic button too early. Passes they would normally complete were being gifted away.”

Amapakabo Urges Calm Amid Poor Run

The former El-Kanemi Warriors coach stressed the need for psychological stability and patience among his players.

“These are things we have to continue working on — their psyche. Don’t worry, keep doing what you’re used to and the results will come.

“When you play long balls all the time, results won’t come. But towards the end, two or three players listened to instructions, started keeping possession, and we were able to create a couple of chances.”

Disallowed Late Goal Sparks Controversy

Abia Warriors thought they had secured all three points deep into added time when Emeka Obioma slotted home. However, celebrations were cut short after the second assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

“I don’t comment on situations like that until I watch the video replay,” he said.

“I don’t know why the referee’s opinion was that it was an offside goal. From my angle, it looked like a good play, but for them it is what it is. The referee has said it wasn’t a goal, so we have to continue to work.”

Season Still Open, Says Amapakabo

Abia Warriors have picked up just three points from a possible 15 in their last five matches — a run that has raised concerns about their hopes of finishing in the top three.

Nevertheless, Amapakabo insists the season is far from over.

“It’s still a league season. I divide the league into a 400-metre race.

“We’ve done the first 100m and 200m, and at the end of the first 200m we were second. We haven’t done too well in the curve — the 300m.

“We need to review what we’ve done right and wrong, go back, re-strategise, and see how best to push ourselves in the final 100m to finish well.”

By Sab Osuji



