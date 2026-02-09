NPFL: Rangers Coach Ilechukwu Explains Attacking Gamble After Red Card In Abia Warriors Draw

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers International Head Coach, has offered a clear explanation as to why the Coal City Flying Antelopes refused to retreat into a defensive shell after being reduced to 10 men in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 25 clash against Abia Warriors at Enyimba Stadium Aba, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers Finish Oriental Derby With Ten Men

The high-octane Oriental Derby saw Rangers forced to play the final 26 minutes with a numerical disadvantage after defender Monday Chigozie was sent off in the second half.

Despite the setback, Rangers maintained an aggressive approach, pushing forward and pinning their hosts back to earn a valuable point from the encounter.

Ilechukwu Backs Attack As Best Form Of Defence

Explaining his bold tactical call, Ilechukwu — a Super Eagles assistant coach — revealed that he deliberately took the risk based on his belief that attacking was the best option under the circumstances.

“I decided not to go back to defend because the best form of defence is to attack,” Ilechukwu, fondly known as The Working One, told reporters.

“I believe that Abia Warriors having three central defenders in this game was a bit of an advantage to us. They are a patient team; they keep possession. So I thought attacking more would give us an edge.

“If we started defending, I don’t think we could have defended for over twenty minutes. It would have been very difficult. That was why we decided to take that risk. To me, it was a risk, but I thank God we took it.”

Coach Delighted With Point Earned In Aba

Ilechukwu, whose coaching career has included stints at MFM, Heartland, and Plateau United, could not hide his satisfaction at escaping Aba with a draw.

“We’re happy with this game. We prepared very well before coming here. We know Abia Warriors are one of the best teams in Nigeria.

“They are a continental team, and we thank God that at the end of the day, we’re going back home to Enugu with something,” he said.

Match Officials’ Decisions Spark First-Half Frustration

The Rangers coach was visibly irritated during the first half of the pulsating contest, apparently unhappy with some decisions made by the match officials.

When asked what unsettled him, Ilechukwu turned the question back to journalists.

“I expect you people to report it. My job is to coach, and yours is to report what you see. If I ask you, what did you see?

“The media should do their job. If you want me to do your job and my job, it’s not good. I expect you to do your job and do it diligently. My duty is to coach my team and react. After the reaction, everything is over.”

Rangers Shift Focus To Wikki Tourists Clash

Sunday’s goalless draw moved Rangers up to fourth on the NPFL table with 40 points ahead of their Matchday 26 fixture against Wikki Tourists in Enugu.

Speaking on the upcoming encounter, Ilechukwu praised Wikki Tourists’ head coach, Abdul Maikaba, but stressed that Rangers must now focus on preparation.

“I don’t know why the best teams are lining up to meet Rangers,” he remarked. “But there’s nothing we can do. We have to go back home and start working.

“Maikaba is one of the best coaches in the league. We’ll push, we’ll try, and we’ll see what happens.

“At the end of the game, one of three results will happen — win, draw, or lose.”

By Sab Osuji



