NPFL: Enyimba, Rangers Win At Home; Tornadoes Hold Insurance

Enyimba defeated Bayelsa United 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)

matchday 24 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Samuel Agu scored the decisive goal nine minutes from time.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers beat Kano Pillars 2-0.

Emmanuel Essien gave Rangers the lead after 11 minutes, while Mukhtar Mohammed diverted the ball into his own net for the second goal.

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United battled to a 1-1 draw.

Nasarawa United went in front through Chimezie Victor in the 29th minute, while Jonathan Mairigan levelled for the home team 10 minutes before the break.

Uche Collins bagged a brace as Katsina United beat Abia Warriors 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Niger Tornadoes rallied from two goals down to hold Bendel Insurance to a 2-2 draw in Minna.

Bendel Insurance scored twice in the first half through Nnamdi Anthony, and Chinedu Nwosu.

Tornadoes fought back after the break, scoring through Abdulaziz Dalhatu, and Rickson Mendos.

Full Results

Enyimba 1-0 Bayelsa United

Rangers 2-0 Kano Pillars

Tornadoes 2-2 Bendel Insurance

Wikki 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

Katsina Utd 2-0 Abia Warriors

By Adeboye Amosu



